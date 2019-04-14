Ciena to supply its GeoMesh Extreme for Southern Cross NEXT

Southern Cross Cable Limited selected Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine solution for its upcoming NEXT submarine cable across the Pacific.

The NEXT system will leverage Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme to seamlessly mesh the new system into the current Southern Cross network fabric while supporting higher connectivity services and a fully integrated eco-system.

“Today’s work from home mandates and the sudden dramatic influx of remote digital requirements have generated major traffic spikes and required our customers to deliver increased capacity in extremely short time frames, a trend we expect to see for years to come,” said Mr Laurie Miller, President and CEO, Southern Cross Cables Limited. “In seeking the optimal solution for our NEXT system, we engaged an external global consultancy to independently review and evaluate the various leading industry solutions and after a thorough process, the Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme was identified as the ideal choice.”

“By rolling out Ciena for NEXT, Southern Cross is proactively tackling the unprecedented appetite for bandwidth and ensuring record-breaking capacity over longer distances,” said Matt Vesperman, Managing Director for Ciena Australia and New Zealand. “Enabling this exciting new opportunity proves our technology prowess, delivery model and performance can be trusted.”

https://www.ciena.com/about/newsroom/press-releases/southern-cross-selects-ciena-to-enhance-next-cable-amid-global-bandwidth-boom.html