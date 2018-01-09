Monday, February 8, 2021

Ciena selected for Havfrue transatlantic cable system

Monday, February 08, 2021  ,  

Ciena is supplying its Spectrum Sharing submarine network infrastructure to Bulk Fiber Networks to enhance its Havfrue submarine cable system which will stretch 7,851 km across the Atlantic linking the USA, Denmark, Ireland, and Norway.

Ciena said Spectrum Sharing submarine network infrastructure will enable Bulk Fiber Networks to provide tailored virtual fiber pairs to individual customers while delivering significant flexibility and agility. Bulk Fiber Networks can adapt its network as connectivity demands change by using Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution that leverages Ciena’s 6500 Submarine Line Terminating Equipment.

In addition, Bulk Fiber Networks will have greater visibility of its network by using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which provides comprehensive network management capabilities for efficient lifecycle operations.

“Deploying Ciena and rolling out our Managed Spectrum offering is helping us enhance our Nordic fiber infrastructure and meet large-scale data transport needs now and for the future. The Havfrue is the first direct link between the Nordics and USA in 20 years and the first ever to directly connect USA with Norway. We are ready to deliver services to existing and new customers, who are some of the most advanced customers in the world,” states Peder Naerboe, Founder and Chairman, Bulk Fiber Networks.

