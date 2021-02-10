China Mobile Shanghai and Huawei deploy 4.9 GHz indoor 5G network

China Mobile Shanghai and Huawei deployed the world’s first 4.9 GHz commercial LampSite network supporting a peak rate exceeding 3 Gbps. The installation at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) represents the first time that an aggregate bandwidth of 200 MHz on the 2.6 and 4.9 GHz bands and distributed Massive MIMO have been simultaneously implemented in an indoor network. SNIEC is the venue for Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai.

To date, China Mobile Shanghai has constructed more than 13,000 5G sites, basically achieving continuous coverage in the city.

https://huaweihub.com.au/china-mobile-shanghai-and-huawei-debut-worlds-first-5g-4-9ghz-indoor-network/