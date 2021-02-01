Charter plans $5 billion push to expand rural fiber connectivity

Charter Communications announced a multiyear, multibillion-dollar broadband buildout initiative to deliver gigabit high-speed broadband access to more than 1 million unserved customer locations, as estimated by the FCC) and awarded to Charter in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I auction.
Charter expects to invest approximately $5 billion to support its buildout initiative - offset by $1.2 billion in support won from the RDOF auction - expanding Charter's network to lower-density, mostly rural communities that do not have access to broadband service of at least 25/3 Mbps. Charter will offer 1 Gbps high–speed broadband access to all newly served customer locations with starting speeds of 200 Mbps. Preparation work is underway and Charter will be expanding its existing construction organization in order to focus on the deployment of this new fiber-optic network.
- Charter expects to hire more than 2,000 employees and contractors to support the RDOF and future rural buildout initiatives.
- The RDOF program alone will drive a 15% increase in the Company's network mileage coverage while expanding service to more than 1 million previously unserved homes and businesses across 24 states as estimated by the FCC.
- The expansion will take place in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
https://corporate.charter.com/newsroom/charter-communications-launches-new-multiyear-multibilliondollar-initiative-to-expand-broadband-availability-to-over-1-million-new-customer-locations