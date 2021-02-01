Charter plans $5 billion push to expand rural fiber connectivity

Charter Communications announced a multiyear, multibillion-dollar broadband buildout initiative to deliver gigabit high-speed broadband access to more than 1 million unserved customer locations, as estimated by the FCC) and awarded to Charter in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I auction.

Charter expects to invest approximately $5 billion to support its buildout initiative - offset by $1.2 billion in support won from the RDOF auction - expanding Charter's network to lower-density, mostly rural communities that do not have access to broadband service of at least 25/3 Mbps. Charter will offer 1 Gbps high–speed broadband access to all newly served customer locations with starting speeds of 200 Mbps. Preparation work is underway and Charter will be expanding its existing construction organization in order to focus on the deployment of this new fiber-optic network.

Key points

Charter expects to hire more than 2,000 employees and contractors to support the RDOF and future rural buildout initiatives.

The RDOF program alone will drive a 15% increase in the Company's network mileage coverage while expanding service to more than 1 million previously unserved homes and businesses across 24 states as estimated by the FCC.

The expansion will take place in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"The pandemic has further highlighted the need for broadband availability and adoption and Charter is committed to furthering its efforts as part of the comprehensive solution needed to address these challenges," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. "As Americans across the country increasingly rely on broadband to work, learn, access healthcare and stay in touch with family and loved ones, bringing broadband access to more unserved areas should be a priority for all stakeholders. Charter's new multibillion-dollar buildout initiative further highlights the importance of the sophisticated broadband networks that the U.S. cable industry has built over several decades, and the industry's commitment to the local communities it serves. As we continue to help provide more Americans with reliable access to the internet ecosystem, our hope is that federal, state and local authorities, other private companies, pole owners and broadband providers will work together and play a pivotal role in expanding networks to unserved areas."

