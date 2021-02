Ocean Networks (ONI) announced plans for an 18-fiber subsea cable system linking West Palm Beach (Florida) to Balboa (Panama), with branches to Cancun (Mexico) and Cartagena (Colombia).

The Caribbean Express (CX) project will use Space Division Multiplexing (SDM) technology.

Investment in the project is estimated at $300 million. The planned Ready for Service date is Q1 2024.

https://www.oceannetworks.com/copy-of-projects