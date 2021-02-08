Cambridge Science Park activates private 5G with Huawei

Cambridge Wireless and Huawei have launched a 5G mobile private network located within the Cambridge Science Park.

The 5G testbed will help innovators to develop and test 5G applications.

The first phase of the Accelerator will run until March 2021 and CW is calling for companies to apply for access. The successful applicants are able to use the indoor 5G private network, the latest 5G enabled devices and a brand-new innovation lab within Cambridge Science Park.

CW will also provide successful applicants with free access to master classes run by industry experts, project coaching and support, and networking opportunities with others in the 5G tech sector.

“We are delighted to see this pioneering project being launched in Cambridge to help companies evaluate and enhance value added 5G capabilities into their products, services and environment,” said Abhi Naha, Chief Commercial Officer at CW.

Huawei Vice-President Victor Zhang said, “Openness and collaboration drives innovation. Huawei is working with Cambridge Wireless and innovation partners to incubate new ideas and applications to accelerate the building of a 5G ecosystem in the UK. The technology being developed in Cambridge has the potential to make significant advances in the fields of healthcare, transport and environmental protection and we are excited to see what progress is made over the coming months.”

https://www.huawei.com/uk/news/uk/2021/cambridge%20wireless%205g%20testbed