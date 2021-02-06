BT claims unbreakable Wi-Fi with latest consumer gateway

BT introduced new home equipment for its consumer broadband network, promising the UK’s "only unbreakable wi-fi connection for the home backed up by the award-winning EE mobile network."

BT Halo 3+ lineup for its Full Fibre service includes a Hybrid Connect device and a new Smart Hub 2 with Wi-Fi Controls to help families manage screen time. BT’s new Hybrid Connect device works with the Smart Hub 2 to automatically connect to the EE mobile network for back up if required.

BT Halo 3+ will be available nationwide from 5th February, to new customers from £65.99 per month.

In the last 12 months, BT’s consumer broadband network has seen an increase of over 60% in download traffic due to home working, home schooling and entertainment.







