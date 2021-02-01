Brazil's Softdados rolls with Infinera for metro and long-haul networks

Softdados has deployed Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform and XTM Series across its metro and long-haul networks to increase network capacity to meet the growing needs of internet service providers (ISPs) in Brazil. Arsitec serves as Infinera's local partner.

Infinera said its solutions enable Softdados to significantly enhance the capabilities of its network and offer customers a variety of high-capacity internet services with agility and security. The deployment provides a seamless upgrade path to Infinera’s 800G Infinite Capacity Engine technology.





“Infinera’s GX and XTM solutions enable us to meet metro and long-haul network demands, positioning us for growth to deliver high-capacity services to our customers in record time, even during the pandemic,” said Gustavo Santos, CTO at Softdados. “Infinera’s solutions provide superior optical performance to help us win in our market and position us for future growth with Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution.”

“Working closely with Softdados and our partner Arsitec to upgrade Softdados’ long-haul and metro networks with a tight deadline and during the coronavirus pandemic successfully underscores the value of our highly specialized local resources in Latin America,” said Alexandre Salomao, Infinera Country Manager for Brazil. “In addition to our skilled professional services team, our industry-leading solutions powered by our innovative optical technology help network operators like Softdados succeed in their markets.”



