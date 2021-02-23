Brazil's Altarede deploys Padtec's 200G and 800G optical systems

Altarede, a fiber-based network operator in Brazil, has made a record investment in Padtec’s 200 Gbps and 800 Gbps family of transponders to ensure high capacity connections to its customers - such as operators, internet service providers (ISPs), governments and enterprises.
To light up the operator's new routes, installed between the capitals of Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo, Padtec provided state-of-the-art DWDM systems with ROADM (Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer) technology which adds more flexibility in directing optical network traffic transponders with 200 and 800 Gbps per channel data rates, optical amplifiers and protection systems.
The partnership between the companies also includes the provision of services by Padtec for the management of the operation of Altarede's optical networks which includes technical support and monitoring of the operator's optical network through its Network Operations Center (NOC).
“With the offer of a complete telecommunications services solution, which involves everything from system planning to the installation, operation and maintenance of networks, we add value and provide more security and convenience for our customers”, says Argemiro Sousa, Padtec’s Business Director. "To support these services, we currently have more than 40 points of presence spread across all regions of the country and also in Argentina and Colombia", he concludes.
Padtec debuts 800 Gbps and 1.2 Tbps transponders
Padtec introduced its TM800G and TM1200G transponders for short, medium and long distances in a compact, rack mountable form for both telecom and data center applications. The muxponders enable service providers to combine multiple 100Gbps client signals into a single network signal.
“The development of this product is in line with the company’s commitment to constantly invest in the evolution of its product line, providing the market with innovative solutions and state-of-the-art technology in optical systems”, says Manuel Andrade, Padtec North America’s CEO.
“Another of the technical innovations of this generation of transponders is the more flexible network interfaces that allow better adaptation of optical channels to meet the increasing demands for network performance and expansion”, says Manuel.
The new unit measures 1RU high and 300 mm deep, enabling rack mounting in both datacenters and telecom locations.
https://www.padtec.com.br/en/padtec-introduces-its-new-generation-of-800-gbs-and-1-2-tbps-transponders/