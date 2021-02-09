Bouygues Telecom upgrades to Netcracker Digital BSS,

Bouygues Telecom will upgrade to Netcracker’s digital portfolio, including Netcracker Digital BSS, which includes fully convergent, carrier-grade revenue management, including dynamic rating and billing capabilities, so that operators can monetize new digital services, accelerate time-to-market, develop new lines of business and future-proof their organizations. Bouygues has also extended its use of Netcracker Professional Services, including Support & Managed Services.

Bouygues Telecom will also engage with Netcracker for professional services to support both fixed-line and mobile service offerings, including 5G.





“As a key part of our growth strategy, we wanted to work with a partner that could deliver a modernized revenue management suite to enable us to expand into new digital services and monetize these offerings quickly,” said Olivier Heitz, CIO at Bouygues Telecom. “We have every confidence that Netcracker’s solution and services will allow us to handle the additional capacity from our organic growth.”



