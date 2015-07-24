AT&T to spinoff its video business into New DIRECTV

AT&T reached a deal with TPG Capital, a private equity firm, to establish a new company named DIRECTV that will own and operate AT&T’s U.S. video business unit, which includes the current DIRECTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse video services.

Under the deal, AT&T will own 70% of the common equity of the new company and TPG will own 30%. The transaction to separate AT&T’s U.S. video business into New DIRECTV implies an enterprise value for the new company of $16.25 billion.

“This agreement aligns with our investment and operational focus on connectivity and content, and the strategic businesses that are key to growing our customer relationships across 5G wireless, fiber and HBO Max. And it supports our deliberate capital allocation commitment to invest in growth areas, sustain the dividend at current levels, focus on debt reduction and restructure or monetize non-core assets,” said AT&T CEO John Stankey. “As the pay-TV industry continues to evolve, forming a new entity with TPG to operate the U.S. video business separately provides the flexibility and dedicated management focus needed to continue meeting the needs of a high-quality customer base and managing the business for profitability. TPG is the right partner for this transaction and creating a new entity is the right way to structure and manage the video business for optimum value creation.”



