Arista intros Multi-Domain Macro-Segmentation Service

Arista Networks introduced a Multi-Domain Macro-Segmentation Service ifor integrating security policy with the network through an open and consistent network segmentation approach across network domains.
Arista said the implicit trust associated with network location needs to be replaced with continuous, proactive network monitoring with behavioral-based situational analysis for asset visibility and rapid incident response. Arista’s zero trust security approach is designed to address this evolution, combining network-based multi domain segmentation, situational awareness and visibility for all network resources, and AI-driven network detection and response.
https://blogs.arista.com/blog/time-for-zero-trust-networking-is-now