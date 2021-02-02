Arista intros Multi-Domain Macro-Segmentation Service

Arista Networks introduced a Multi-Domain Macro-Segmentation Service ifor integrating security policy with the network through an open and consistent network segmentation approach across network domains.

The service, which is enabled through Arista EOS (Extensible Operating System) and CloudVision capabilities, includes a new group segmentation approach, MSS-Group, intended to simplify access control for users and IoT devices in enterprise workspaces. Available on EOS-based switches, MSS-Group implements security policy enforcement based on logical groups rather than traditional approaches based on interfaces, subnets or physical ports.

Arista said the implicit trust associated with network location needs to be replaced with continuous, proactive network monitoring with behavioral-based situational analysis for asset visibility and rapid incident response. Arista’s zero trust security approach is designed to address this evolution, combining network-based multi domain segmentation, situational awareness and visibility for all network resources, and AI-driven network detection and response.

