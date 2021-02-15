Anritsu supplies 5G platform to Cynergy

Cynergy U.S., one of the industry’s leading reverse logistics companies specializing in wireless device test, repair, and refurbishment, has chosen the Anritsu Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A 5G platform and Radio Communications Analyzer MT8821C 4G/LTE platform to offer turnkey 5G device testing to customers.

Anritsu said its MT8000A meets all the diverse testing requirements of 5G in a single solution that supports Frequency Range 1 (FR1) 6 GHz and Frequency Range 2 (FR2) millimeter wave (mmWave) bands. One of the first commercialized 5G test platforms, the MT8000A has played a significant role in 5G chipset development, 5G device R&D, 5G conformance test, and 5G Carrier Acceptance.





The Anritsu MT8821C wideband radio communication analyzer provides cellular (3G/4G) testing. Its unique Parallel Phone Measurement (PPM) allows one instrument to support two MT8000As, which lowers cost-of-test and reduces bench space. When integrated, the MT8000A and MT8821C test platforms provide complete coverage of all major commercial cellular technologies.