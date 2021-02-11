Analytical Space selected for satellite-based Fast Pixel Network

Analytical Space was awarded a $26.4 million, three-year contract by the Department of the Air Force's commercial investment arm (AF Ventures), with joint funding from the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), for the development, launch, and deployment of six satellites and two additional hosted payload network nodes for Analytical Space’s Fast Pixel Network.

The Fast Pixel NetworkTM is a data transport network in low Earth orbit that ingests data from geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) collection satellites, routes that ingested data from node to node via high speed optical intersatellite links and delivers that data in real time to military operators, intelligence analysts, and commercial consumers of satellite data. Operating in the space between those GEOINT satellites and existing ground station networks, the Fast Pixel Network layer enables critical space-derived intelligence to reach end users with very low latency across diverse data pathways.

“The Analytical Space team is thrilled to bring this cutting-edge capability to bear for the United States Space Force and its partner services and agencies,” said Gil Valdes, the Business Development Lead for Government Programs at Analytical Space. “As the space domain becomes more contested over the coming decades, maintaining connectivity with space-based assets and the data they produce will be absolutely critical. Analytical Space is proud to play a key role in ensuring that future for the United States and its allies.”

