Amazon commits to 50% capacity of offshore wind project in the Netherlands

Amazon announced its largest single renewable energy project yet -- a new offshore wind project in the Netherlands backed by the Crosswind Consortium, a joint venture between energy companies Shell and Eneco.

The Amazon-Shell HKN Offshore Wind Project, which is scheduled for operation by 2024, promises an overall capacity of 759 megawatts (MW). Amazon is purchasing over 50 percent of that capacity, a total of 380 MW, to power its operations in Europe.

