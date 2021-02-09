Akamai posts Q4 revenue of $846 million, up 10% yoy

Akamai Technologies reported Q4 2020 revenue of $846 million, a 10% increase over fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $772 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange. Total revenue for 2020 was $3.198 billion compared to $2.894 billion for 2019, up 11% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange. GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.68 per diluted share, a 7% decrease from fourth quarter 2019 GAAP EPS of $0.73 and an 11% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.

Web Division revenue for the fourth quarter was $438 million, up 5% year-over-year and up 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange.

Media and Carrier Division revenue for the fourth quarter was $408 million, up 15% year-over-year and up 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange.





“Akamai’s strong fourth quarter performance capped off an excellent year in which we surpassed $3 billion in revenue and achieved record earnings per share,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, CEO of Akamai. “In addition, our security portfolio exceeded $1 billion in revenue, we delivered record traffic levels on our network and we accomplished our 30% non-GAAP operating margin goal. I am very proud of how the Akamai team supported our global customers and billions of internet users who relied on the internet more than ever before during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we look forward to 2021, we expect to continue investing in innovation and new products with the goal of accelerating our market leadership in security, edge computing and video streaming.”

