ADTRAN reports revenue of $130 million

ADTRAN reported Q4 2020 revenue of $130.1 million, up from $115.8 million for the same period a year earlier. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.1 million and earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.13 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $5.2 million and non-GAAP earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.11 per share.





ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “We saw substantial growth in our Tier-2 and Tier-3 service provider segments in the U.S. and a solid increase in fiber deployments in Europe. We expect that our fiber access solutions will continue to be adopted by customers around the world.”

ADTRAN also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.09 per common share.

https://investors.adtran.com/Interactive-Financials/default.aspx