A1 Austria awards 5G radio and core contract to Nokia

A1 Austria awarded a multi-year contract to Nokia to provide comprehensive 5G coverage across the country. Nokia will supply 5G radio access and core network services with its AirScale portfolio including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations, and Nokia AirScale radio access products. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deployment of products and services is underway with the core element expected to be rolled out in the first half of 2021.





A1 will also launch 4G and 5G network slicing commercially following a successful pilot. The solution will support connectivity from 4G and 5G devices over the sliced network to applications running in private and public clouds. The slicing continuity between the networks allows operators to maximize their network coverage for new mobile connectivity services and deliver new value and business opportunities.

Nokia has a long-standing partnership with A1 which has included the successful expansion of 3G and 4G mobile networks and the rollout of Austria's largest fiber-optic network. Nokia and A1 Austria have also successfully deployed a number of private wireless campus networks in Austria, including installations at Magna Steyr, Vienna Airport, and 5G Playground Carinthia.