650 Group: Multi-Cloud to Drive Significant Workload Growth

The worldwide number of workloads being deployed will increase nearly 500% by 2025, according to a new report published this week by 650 Group titled Workloads and Multi-Cloud Forecast 2020-2025

Workloads continue to evolve for both search and social clouds, as well as IaaS and SaaS providers. The report discusses the impact of the changes to component suppliers, end-users, system vendors, and is targeted for system vendors, ASIC suppliers, and component suppliers in the cloud infrastructure market.

Workload definitions evolve as technology expands. Historically, the context of a workload tied it directly to the number of servers, and later, it was the number of virtual machines (VMs) or applications that spanned machines. Today, the context evolves to the number of containers or individual serverless code-snippets. The compute, storage, and networking infrastructure had to evolve to support how the application changes.

"Multi-Cloud and new AI /ML workloads are driving significant investment in data centers with new compute and networking infrastructures emerging to address new workloads," said Alan Weckel, Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “The time has passed for an application and its data to reside in one data center. There is a tremendous opportunity for new vendors in multi-cloud, as well as co-location, to address evolving enterprise needs.”

