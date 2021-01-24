ZTE's 2020 revenue rose 12% YoY

ZTE reported FY 2020 revenue of RMB 101,379,340 (US$15.6 billion), up 11.73% from RMB 90,736,582 for 2019. Total profit was RMB 5,133,797, down 28.32% from RMB 7,161,670 in 2019.

ZTE said its year-on-year growth was achieved in operating revenue from both domestic and international markets and from its three principal business segments (carriers’ networks, consumer business and government and corporate business).

In its domestic market, ZTE reported growth in both market pattern and market share as it seized opportunities arising from the development of 5G and new infrastructure; in the international market, the company reported ongoing improvements in profitability "on the back of persistent sound operations and meticulous effort to explore high-value market segments."



