WeLink, a new wireless broadband provider offering service in the Las Vegas metro area, announced a $185 million investment from Digital Alpha Advisors to expand to new markets across the United States.

WeLink is building a network based on a neighborhood 5G mesh architecture designed for gigabit-class service.

WeLink is led by Kevin Ross, former co-founder of Vivint Wireless and Smartrove and Luke Langford, former co-founder of Vivint Wireless.

