Webinar replay: The Race to 800G

This one-hour webinar explores the path to #800G coherent as well as the race to push lane speeds to 224G, enabling 800G PAM4 solutions. We hear from two leading experts at Inphi, Radha Nagaragan, CTO & SVP, Photonic Integrated Circuits & Systems, and Ilya Lyubomirsky, Senior Technical Director.

Inphi is already making big strides in this area. In March of 2020, Inphi announced sampling of its Speeka 800G 7nm PAM4 DSP for optical transceiver modules.

As a reality check, we will also hear from Mark Filer, Principle Optical Network Architect, Microsoft Azure.

Webinar host: DuPont Silicon Valley Innovation Center

and the Consortium for On-board Optics

https://youtu.be/9fwET7QMx0k