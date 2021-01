The buildout of edge data centers will be one of the big investment trends for 2021. In this 3-minute clip, Mike Capuano, Chief Marketing Officer of Pluribus Networks, outlines 4 key things to know about edge data center networking.

See video: https://youtu.be/rGEv052x0Uk

Download our free 2020 Next-Gen Edge and Beyond Report here: http://ngi.how/edge-2020