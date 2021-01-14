Versa Networks now serves 100s of thousands of sites with SD-WAN

Versa Networks reported a record year for 2020 which saw sales nearly double with hundreds of thousands of sites and tens of millions of end users across thousands of Enterprises worldwide.

The privately-held company said it doubled registered channel partners around the world in 2020, increased its workforce by 25 percent and grew to 150 Service Providers, including seven of the world’s top 10, who have standardized on Versa.

“Versa customers and partners enabled us to deliver an exceptional year in 2020 while helping many businesses, their employees, and their customers to enable a safer, digitally transformed, and continuous business environment during a difficult business environment,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa. “Versa SASE and Versa Secure SD-WAN accelerated growth and market leadership in 2020 as recognized by industry experts, analysts, customers, and partners, who we give our gratitude. 2021 is on track to surpass expectations as the adoption of SASE, 5G, and multi-cloud accelerates.”

“Versa substantially increased our product velocity with many new releases introduced in 2020,” said Kumar Mehta, Chief Development Officer for Versa. “The Versa engineering performed flawlessly and even accelerated the delivery of Versa Secure Access ahead of schedule to meet the sudden demand for work from anywhere and work from home requirements experienced by our customers in 2020.”

