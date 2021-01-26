Verizon reports flat trends, continue buildout of 5G Ultra Wideband

Verizon reported total 4Q 2020 revenue of $23.9 billion, a decrease of 1.2 percent year over year. Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $1.11, compared with $1.23 in 4Q 2019. Net income was $4.7 billion, a decline of 9.6 percent from fourth-quarter 2019, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $11.7 billion, an increase of 5.3 percent from fourth-quarter 2019.

"Verizon finished the fourth quarter with strong financial performance," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "2020 was marked by transformational change, including the launch of our 5G nationwide network. We witnessed a mass shift toward virtual collaboration, touchless retail and delivery, remote work, distance learning, and telemedicine. We continued to execute our multi-use network strategy; we were recognized by RootMetrics as the best overall wireless provider, undefeated in all categories; and we continue to be the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative brands.

Some highlights

Full-year 2020 capital expenditures were $18.2 billion. Capital expenditures continue to support the growth in traffic on the company's 4G LTE network and the continued build-out of the company's 5G Ultra Wideband and nationwide networks.

For 2021, capital spending is expected to be in the range of $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion, including the further expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband in new and existing markets, the densification of the wireless network to manage future traffic demands, and the continued deployment of the company's fiber infrastructure.

Consumer

Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $23.9 billion, a decrease of 1.2 percent year over year, primarily driven by a decline in wireless equipment revenue due to softer volumes in the quarter. For full-year 2020, total Consumer revenues were $88.5 billion, a decrease of 2.8 percent from full-year 2019, driven by a decline in wireless equipment revenue.

In fourth-quarter 2020, Consumer reported 357,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions.This consisted of 163,000 phone net additions and 81,000 tablet net losses, offset by 275,000 other connected device net additions. Postpaid smartphone net additions were 284,000.

Consumer wireless service revenues were $13.6 billion in fourth-quarter 2020, a 1.2 percent increase year over year. Full-year 2020 Consumer wireless service revenues were $53.6 billion, a 0.3 percent decrease from full-year 2019.

Total retail postpaid churn was 0.96 percent in fourth-quarter 2020, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.76 percent.

Consumer reported 92,000 Fios Internet net additions in fourth-quarter 2020, an increase from 35,000 Fios Internet net additions in fourth-quarter 2019. Consumer and Business reported 95,000 total Fios Internet net additions in fourth-quarter 2020, the most fourth-quarter total Fios Internet net additions since 2014. Consumer reported 72,000 Fios Video net losses in fourth-quarter 2020, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings.

Business results

Total Verizon Business revenues were $8.1 billion, down 0.3 percent year over year. Wireless service revenue growth was offset by reductions in wireless equipment volumes and secular pressure on legacy wireline products. For full-year 2020, total Verizon Business revenues were $31.0 billion, a decrease of 1.5 percent from full-year 2019.

Business reported 346,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in fourth-quarter 2020. This consisted of 116,000 phone net additions, 116,000 tablet net additions, and 114,000 other connected device additions.

Business wireless service revenues were $3.1 billion in fourth-quarter 2020, a 7.1 percent increase year over year. Full-year 2020 Business wireless service revenues were $11.8 billion, a 5.5 percent increase from full-year 2019.

Total retail postpaid churn was 1.19 percent in fourth-quarter 2020, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.98 percent.







