Verizon expands 5G Home fixed wireless access





Verizon will begin offering its 5G Home Internet service in parts of Arlington, TX; Miami, FL; Anaheim, CA; San Francisco, CA and St. Louis, MO, and Phoenix, AZ. The service offers max download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.

“We ended 2020 with 2,700 cities with Nationwide 5G service serving 230 million people, 61 cities with Ultra Wideband service, and 12 cities with access to our 5G Home service; and we’re not slowing down,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “We're rolling out new services to more customers continuing the digital transformation Verizon has been driving.”

