Verizon deploys Samsung’s virtualized 5G RAN

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. confirmed that Verizon has now commercially deployed its vRAN 2.0 solutions.

The deployment included Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network – enabling 5G and 4G LTE to work simultaneously in the same spectrum band.

Samsung said its fully virtualized 5G RAN solution takes all of the radio network functions that can be software-enabled and breaks them down into a virtualized Central Unit (vCU) and Distributed Unit (vDU), as well as a range of radio units. 5G vRAN, with its cloud-native, container-based architecture, replaces dedicated baseband hardware with software elements that can be operated on Common Off-The-Shelf (COTS) servers, an advancement over static, hardware-bound networks.

“We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and flexible network solutions that deliver the power of 5G around the world,” said Magnus Ojert, Vice President, Networks Division, Samsung Electronics America. “We believe vRAN’s next phase of innovation will accelerate what’s possible for society and look forward to collaborating with an industry-leader like Verizon to make 5G a reality for millions in 2021.”

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most advanced technology in the industry for our customers,” said Bill Stone, Vice President of Planning and Technology for Verizon. “We continue to push the boundaries of innovation in 5G, and deploying virtualization into our network from the core to the far edge is yet another way we are making our network more scalable and programmable to deliver the many promises of 5G.”

Samsung has also just posted a white paper on DSS.

https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-expands-5g-technology-leadership-with-fully-virtualized-commercial-5g-ran/



