U.S. establishes Emergency Broadband Connectivity Fund of $3.2 billion





The FCC will implement an Emergency Broadband Connectivity Fund of $3.2 billion. Eligible households may receive a discount off the cost of broadband service and certain connected devices during an emergency period relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating providers will receive a reimbursement from the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program for the discounts provided.

Participating providers will make available to eligible households a monthly discount off the standard rate for an Internet service offering and associated equipment, up to $50.00 per month. On Tribal lands, the monthly discount may be up to $75.00 per month.





The FCC is now seeking public comments before establishing the rules for this program.

