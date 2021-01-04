Thailan's dtac picks Ericsson for 5G

Thailand's dtac has selected Ericsson 5G RAN products and solutions, including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, to power dtac 5G services in the Bangkok Metropolitan area, the central plains and the eastern economic and industrial region of Thailand.





dtac is set to deploy its network on the 700MHz band to expand coverage and capacity nationwide, as part of its strategy to bring fast 5G and 4G to all customers.

The 5G deal is the latest stage in a long and successful partnership between Ericsson and dtac. The partnership already spans 3G, 4G and managed services, through the implementation of Ericsson Operations Engine.

Prathet Tankuranun, Chief Technology Officer, dtac, says: “dtac sets the priority on bringing high-speed internet service to all of our customers. We never stop and are speeding up the development of our nationwide 4G and 5G networks. The latter is being deployed on the low-band 700MHz, which will enhance our network efficiency across Thailand, particularly the high-density downtown areas with high-rise buildings. Our customers can experience better and better services from our restless efforts to roll out network through utilizing Massive MIMO technology to increase the upload and download speed by three times. We connect everyone to every important thing in life.”

Nadine Allen, Head of Ericsson Thailand, says: “5G will play a critical role in accelerating the digitalization of the economy and stimulating next-generation innovation for consumers and enterprises in Thailand. Therefore, we are delighted to strengthen our partnership with dtac for 5G deployment in Thailand. Our 5G RAN technology leadership will enhance dtac’s ambitions to deliver the benefits of 5G for consumers and enterprises in Thailand. Based on our technology leadership and experience with 5G deployments across the globe, we are in a good position to support Thailand on its 5G journey.”