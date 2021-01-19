Telstra activates Toronto POP

Telstra activated a point-of-presence in Toronto, its first POP in Canada.

Telstra owns and operates the largest subsea cable system (with more than 250,000 miles of subsea cables globally); the company currently carries nearly one-third of all Asia-Pacific internet traffic.

The new Telstra POP is hosted at Cologix’s TOR1 interconnection hub in Toronto. Cologix’s TOR1 data center is located in the most connected building in Toronto with 150+ unique network partners in the onsite Meet-Me-Room (MMR) with more than 200 local customers. Cologix Toronto customers have direct connectivity to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect.





“We’re proud to be the largest and most connected data center company in Canada with 17 data centers across Canada in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver,” said Sean Maskell, Cologix Canada President. “Located at 151 Front Street, Canada’s largest and most important carrier hotel, Cologix’s TOR1 interconnection hub is a prime location for Telstra to enter the Canadian market. With our scalable, secure and reliable infrastructure across Canada, Telstra can quickly grow its business and reach new customers.”