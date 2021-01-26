Telefónica's Cloud Garden integrates IBM Cloud Pak, Red Hat

Telefonica introduced its Cloud Garden 2.0, the next phase of Telefonica’s cloud services platform designed to accelerate application modernization.

Cloud Garden 2.0 is built on IBM Cloud Pak and Red Hat OpenShift. The platform lets Telefónica clients to run their applications based on containers on premises or in the cloud environment of their choosing, as well as simplify and speed how they bring new solutions to market.

"We are very pleased to have been able to count on the right partners to accelerate our hybrid cloud strategy and offer our clients the speed, flexibility and decision-making power they need to modernize and quickly launch innovative digital services to their users and customers," said Andrés López Hedoire, de Enterprise Product Marketing Director, Telefónica España.

Cloud Garden 2.0 is hosted via Telefonica’s Virtual Data Center in Spain.

https://www.telefonica.com/en/web/press-office/-/telefonica-ibm-and-red-hat-join-forces-to-accelerate-digital-transformation-with-open-hybrid-cloud