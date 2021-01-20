Telefónica pitches 5G and edge computing to start-ups

Telefónica has launched a call for proposals for startups to develop solutions that take advantage of the possibilities offered by 5G and edge computing.

The initiative is part of the Wayra Activation Programme, which is promoted by Wayra, Telefónica's global open innovation hub, through which the company offers entrepreneurs free access to its technologies to test their solutions.

The call is addressed to startups that have at least one 5G and/or edge computing-based service, product or use case. The deadline for registration through the Wayra Activation Programme website is February 14th.

"We want to open innovation again to collaboration with startups and bring them closer to the real world of business. Now that Telefónica has made a major deployment of both 5G and edge computing, it is time to give them access to these new technologies with an enormous transformational potential. We want to discover these possibilities with them and develop innovative applications together to continue accompanying companies and society in general in their digitalisation", says Miguel Arias, Global Director of Entrepreneurship at Telefónica.



