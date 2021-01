Telecom Egypt will provide Google with a layer 3, meshed connectivity solution on multiple cable systems crossing Egyptian territory. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Telecom Egypt said the mesh project will connect several cable landing stations in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. Rapid re-routing capabilities will add to the resiliency of Google's international traffic.

As part of the deal, Google will gain capacity on TE North, a new cable expected to enter service this year.

http://ircp.te.eg/IRMedia/Corporate_News/2021/Corporate_News015eb0e7-d5d1-4fa4-9392-00c9a37c2c02.pdf