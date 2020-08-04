T-Mobile US cites progress with 5G rollout

T-Mobile US reported its highest postpaid net additions in company history at 5.5 million for the full-year 2020.

“Our focus on bringing unmatched value and experience to customers while building and delivering the nation’s best 5G network paid off with record-breaking results in 2020 (5.5 million new postpaid customers!) – and we continue to be the growth leader in wireless,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “Our 5G leadership position is getting stronger every day. We set some huge goals in 2020 that some thought were impossible, but we smashed them. Today, T-Mobile’s high speed Ultra Capacity 5G covers over 50 times more people than Verizon and it’s growing. We continue to demonstrate that we are way ahead of the competition on 5G and poised to become the country's overall network leader. The network performance we’re delivering right here, right now, is setting the stage for what’s next. This is what leadership looks like!”

Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Customer Results

Total net customer additions were 1.7 million in Q4 2020 and 5.6 million for the full-year 2020, the highest annual number in four years. The total customer count increased to a record-high of 102.1 million.

Postpaid net customer additions were 1.6 million in Q4 2020 and 5.5 million for the full-year 2020, the highest annual number in company history.

Postpaid phone net customer additions were 824,000 in Q4 2020 and 2.2 million for the full-year 2020. Postpaid phone churn was 1.03% in Q4 2020 and 0.90% for the full-year 2020.

Postpaid other net customer additions were 794,000 in Q4 2020 and 3.3 million for the full-year 2020, the highest annual number in company history.

Prepaid net customer additions were 84,000 in Q4 2020 and 145,000 for the full-year 2020. Prepaid churn was 2.92% in Q4 2020 and 3.03% for the full-year 2020.

T-Mobile provided the following 5G network update: the 5G footprint now reaches 280 million people and covers 106 million people with mid-band (2.5 GHz) and millimeter wave spectrum. The 106 million surpassed the company’s aggressive goal to cover 100 million Americans by the end of 2020 and compared to an estimated 2 million people covered by Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G, showcasing T-Mobile’s dramatic lead in the 5G race.