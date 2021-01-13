T-Mobile US inks multi-billion-dollar deals with Ericsson and Nokia

T-Mobile US has signed new five-year, multi-billion-dollar agreements with both Ericsson and Nokia for the continued expansion of its 5G network. Financial terms were not disclosed. Both vendors have been long-term suppliers to T-Mobile.

“T-Mobile already has the largest 5G network in the country,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology. “These agreements with our longstanding 5G partners Nokia and Ericsson will help us take our 5G leadership even further, delivering ever-better experiences for our customers for years to come.”

T-Mobile highlighted its nationwide launch of standalone 5Glast summer, and recently pulled off the world’s first 5G standalone (SA) data session with New Radio Carrier Aggregation (NR CA). T-Mobile said it plans to add advanced technical capabilities like voice over 5G (VoNR), network slicing, and multi-user massive MIMO to its 5G network.

http://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/coverage-map



