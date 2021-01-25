South Korea's LG U+ deploys 600G on a single wavelength with Ciena





LG U+ has deployed a newly constructed and dedicated nationwide ROADM backbone network leveraging Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme and WaveLogic Ai coherent optical solutions and becoming the first carrier in Korea to deploy 600G on a single wavelength for long haul distances.

LG U+ is applying OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer) technology to all sections of the backbone network for real-time line condition monitoring. In addition, Ciena’s 6500 ROADM equipment will provide disaster recovery line services to public government, financial institutions and compute centers of large enterprises through third party interworking certification. LG U+ can also provide a dedicated line service with enhanced security through optical transport encryption.

LGU+ will be using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) SDN controller to be able to automate service delivery via next-generation OPEN APIs to improve customer experience and increase operational efficiencies.

Sung-cheol Koo who’s in charge of LG U+’s wired business said, “Amid the expansion of cloud services such as telecommuting, video conferencing and remote classes, we are building a new backbone network that can accommodate the needs of various corporate customers. With a flexible and stable transmission network, we expect that companies can provide a higher level of service."



