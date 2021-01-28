Seoul Viosys delivers 25Gbps VCSELs for 5G

Seoul Viosys has developed a 25Gbps transceiver based on vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) technology and designed for 5G transport networks. The company has started mass production and says its has three initial customers.

The 25Gbps VCSEL developed by Seoul Viosys is a high-performance laser diode technology that emits light vertically from semiconductor substrates to enable fast communication. C

Seoul Viosys’ VCSEL can be implemented in a single channel or four-channel configurations, depending on its intended use, and the four-channel implementation features 100Gbps (4x) of high-capacity and high-quality data reception and transmission.

“As the paradigm shift has progressed in the recent noncontact era, interest in VCSEL technology is growing, since it is a critical technology for implementing the Internet of Things (IoT) environment. Seoul Viosys will continue to research and develop the VCSEL technology to expand and apply our differentiated VCSELs to 5G communication-based smart cities, autonomous driving applications, AR/VR, and industrial IoT markets,” said an official at Seoul Viosys.

