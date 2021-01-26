RTI and OneQode offer international Layer 2 connectivity from Queensland

RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. (RTI) and the OneQode Group (OneQode) are now offering international layer-2 carrier connectivity from the Sunshine Coast, Queensland via RTI's JGA-S, JGA-N and SEA-US cables, which use a high-capacity fibre branch terminating in Maroochydore, Queensland.

“The Sunshine Coast and wider Queensland area is home to many companies doing amazing things. RTI is passionate about unlocking latent potential in regions we connect our cables to, and we believe there’s an incredible amount of potential here. Connecting Queensland to the world will remove the region’s dependency on other capital cities and allow people to do business like never before.”





https://www.oneqode.com/media/oneqode-fastest-path-to-asia/