RIP: Narinder Kapany, father of fiber optics

Dr. Narinder Singh Kapany, who is credited with introducing the term "fiber optics" in a 1960 article in Scientific American, died on Thursday, December 3, at age 94.

Over a long career, Kapany earned over 120 patents instrumental in fiber-optics communications, lasers, biomedical instrumentation, solar energy, and pollution monitoring. He was a Regents Professor at UC Santa Cruz from 1977 to 1983. In 2008, he was honored with the UC Santa Cruz Foundation’s Fiat Lux Award in recognition of his outstanding achievement, dedication, and service in support of the university’s programs and goals.

Kapany founded Optics Technology Inc., taking it public in 1967, as well as Kaptron, which was later acquired by AMP Inc.

https://news.ucsc.edu/2020/12/narinder-kapany-in-memoriam.html

http://www.sikhfoundation.org/dr-narinder-s-kapany-120320/