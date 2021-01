Researchers in China are testing Quantum key distribution (QKD) over a large-scale fibre network consisting of more than 700 fibre QKD links and two high-speed satellite-to-ground free-space QKD links.

The research is led by Jianwei Pan, Yuao Chen, Chengzhi Peng from the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei.

An article on the topic is published in Nature.

https://phys.org/news/2021-01-world-quantum-network.html

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-03093-8