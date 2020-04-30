Radisys picks Keysight to create O-RAN test environment

Radisyshas selected Keysight’s edge-to-core portfolio to establish a test lab that verifies interoperability between network elements and compliance to specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance.





Radisys selected Keysight’s user equipment emulation (UEE) solution platform (UeSIM), radio unit simulator (RUSim), Open RAN Studio software and Keysight’s PROPSIM channel emulators to validate the performance of distributed units (DUs) and central units (CUs) under real-world scenarios across the full protocol stack. As a strong proponent of open standard interfaces, Radisys turned to Keysight to set up a complete test lab for the company and its partners to verify interoperability between network elements and compliance to specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance.

Using Keysight’s user equipment emulation (UEE) solution platform (UeSIM) and Radisys’ O-RAN infrastructure solutions, the companies achieved combined downlink and uplink data throughput speeds of more than two gigabits per second (Gbps) in time division multiplexing (TDD) mode in sub-6GHz frequency band.

“We’re pleased to help Radisys establish a portfolio of open, virtualized and cloud-native solutions that allow mobile operators to create flexible telecom platforms based on 4G LTE or 5G new radio,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysight network access group. “Keysight’s holistic approach to testing enables Radisys to push the boundaries of their designs and deliver solutions that support innovative service offerings.”



