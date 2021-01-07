Pivotal Commware intros 5G Smart Network Repeater

Pivotal Commware, a privately-held company based in Kirkland, Washington, introduced a 5G smart network repeater that redirects, extends and shapes service coverage outdoors

The new Pivot 5G repeater is one component of Pivotal Commware’s mmWave ecosystem based on its Holographic Beam Forming technology for mmWave. The entire ecosystem can be planned by WaveScape, a network modeling tool that provides network operators with precise placement of network elements, such as repeaters and 5G base stations, to optimize network connectivity for subscribers and to minimize total cost of ownership for the operator.

The company also offers its Echo 5G smart indoor repeater, which floods mmWave indoors to provide subscribers with superior connectivity speeds. Finally, Pivotal’s cloud-native Intelligent Beam Management System (IBMS) uses machine learning to extract intelligent insights and optimize the network in real time.

“The Pivot 5G significantly closes the mmWave coverage gap by giving operators a new way to position coverage on specific clusters of subscribers, rather than a general geography,” said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware. “Pivot is a key player in the mmWave ecosystem we designed to support our claim of ‘mmWave solved.’ We are helping to deliver on the promise of 5G by enabling operators to cost-effectively accelerate their mmWave network rollouts and deliver a superior 5G user experience with the gigabit speeds their customers expect.”

https://pivotalcommware.com/