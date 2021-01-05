Pioneer Communications deploys Fujitsu 1FINITY in Kansas

Pioneer Communications, which serves residents and businesses in Southwest Kansas, has deployed the Fujitsu 1FINITY S100 layer 2 switching platform and Virtuora cloud solution.

With deployment of the Fujitsu 1FINITY S100 switching platform, Pioneer Communications can leverage Ethernet aggregation to boost bandwidth in a cost-efficient manner. The modular 1FINITY solution can be deployed in increments of just one rack unit each, which means minimal space and power requirements to achieve 100G speeds. And with the software-defined network management and control provided by Virtuora Network Controller (NC), Pioneer Communications has built a solid foundation for a more resilient, scalable network.

“We are proud to continue our pioneering tradition of delivering cutting-edge communications services to our customers throughout Southwest Kansas,” said Gavin Fowler, chief operations officer at Pioneer Communications. “With Fujitsu’s networking expertise, paired with the extensive distribution services of Power & Tel, we are well-positioned to address escalating capacity demands, today and tomorrow.”

“Service providers like Pioneer Communications are confronting internet bandwidth demands and the complexities of next-generation architectures,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “With the small footprint and pay-as-you-grow approach of the 1FINITY platform, Fujitsu is helping Pioneer Communications meet these challenges head on.”

http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom