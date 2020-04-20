PacketFabric's Cloud Router delivers multi-cloud connections

PacketFabric launched Cloud Router, a multi-cloud connectivity solution built on the edge with a distributed architecture. The service will help enterprises as well as small businesses to connect to multiple cloud providers. PacketFabric’s Cloud Router can be used for data transfer, disaster recovery, distributed cloud applications and managed Layer 3 connectivity, among other use cases.

PacketFabric’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform orchestrates and guarantees connectivity between collocation facilities, clouds, and offers private network interconnection across the globe. The NaaS platform is private, secure, and scalable. The company also highlights full redundancy.





“With the launch of Cloud Router, PacketFabric now can provide connectivity to colocation, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, so we check all the boxes that an enterprise or small business needs for digital transformation,” said Dave Ward, PacketFabric, CEO. “Cloud Router offers predictable pricing with an elegant technical solution. It is a game changer for PacketFabric and the telecom industry.”

“PacketFabric’s Cloud Router is a DevOps dream come true because you can connect multiple cloud resources. You just script it and connect to cloud. It’s that easy,” said Anna Claiborne, PacketFabric Co-founder and SVP Engineering and Product.

Last month, PacketFabric appointed Michael Glickman as Chief of Business Development. Glickman was most recently Senior Vice President for the Global Service Provider unit of Cisco where he was responsible for driving annual revenue in excess of $10B. During his tenure at Cisco, he also led their Cloud & Managed Services and Channels business worldwide. Glickman has previously held executive roles at Fujitsu Americas and the Amdahl Corporation.

Earlier last year, PacketFabric announced a pricing structure of $100 per month for hosted hybrid cloud connections up to 1Gbps, for both metro and long-haul capacity in the United States and Europe.







