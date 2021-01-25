ONF releases SD-RAN v1.0 for Open RAN

The ONF released SD-RAN v1.0, the first software release for its cloud-native exemplar platform for software-defined RAN that is consistent with the O-RAN architecture.

The ONF’s first release of the SD-RAN project implements a minimal O-RAN consistent end-to-end mobile RAN stack intended as a development environment for building xApps for the emerging Open RAN ecosystem. It includes µONOS-RIC (ONF’s nRT-RIC based on µONOS) which interacts with RAN hardware (RU/DU/CU) via O-RAN consistent interfaces (E2AP), encodings (ASN.1), transport-protocols (SCTP) and Service Models (SMs). The release also includes a white-box based RU/DU/CU solution, leveraging OAI software, that has been enhanced to expose O-RAN consistent interfaces and protocols. To integrate with µONOS-RIC, the CU-CP RAN component has been enhanced with an E2 Agent that exposes the KPM-SM information-elements to xApps that connect to the nRT-RIC and subscribe to the KPM service. image png

Secondly, an end-to-end solution is provided. The RAN components interact with Samsung Android handsets as well as OAI User Element (UE) emulation software. For mobile core (EPC) integration, the RAN components interact with ONF’s OMEC mobile core.

This release also includes the beginnings of an app-SDK which can ease the process of creating xApps that are portable across different nRT-RIC platforms. As part of ONF’s commitment to supporting the O-RAN Alliance, this SDK is being shared with the O-RAN Software Community to support and promote availability of interoperable xApps and rApps that can work with a selection of nRT-RIC implementations.

Finally, the solution can be instantiated in two distinct forms to create nimble development environments. SD-RAN can run on reference white-box hardware, and it can also be instantiated entirely in a virtualized form (in a VM or server) in a distribution package called RiaB (sdRan-in-a-Box). The entire distribution including xApp, µONOS-RIC components, CU/DU, UE and OMEC can be instantiated within RiaB with just a few simple commands.

