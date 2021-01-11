O-RAN publishes 3rd software release - Cherry

The O-RAN Software Community (OSC) announced its 3rd open software release within 18 months, dubbed “Cherry”.

The main use cases delivered in Cherry include:

Policy based Traffic Steering using the A1 and E2 interfaces

Automated Monitoring and Health check of selected components using the O1 interface

Configuration, Fault and Performance Management Services aligned with OAM models and specifications newly approved by O-RAN

Life Cycle Management Framework of rApps and xApps using SMO

O-DU Low and High pairwise testing in O-RAN Software Community lab

Simulators for testing and integration, such as E2, A1, Open Test Framework, etc.

“It is gratifying to see the continued momentum of the OSC’s open-source O-RAN implementation,” said Jack Murray, co-chair of the OSC Technical Operating Committee (TOC) and Assistant Vice President of AT&T. “AT&T is proud to have continued its contributions to enable RAN AI/ML through the Near-Real Time RIC implementation, and to provide a platform for software testing and integration.”

“We are glad to see Cherry has made big progress by building on the base of Bronze,” said Chih-Lin I, the Co-Chair of O-RAN Technical Steering Committee. “It not only realizes more 3GPP-defined models, but also brings O-RAN defined interfaces including E2 and A1 closer to commercialization. More ML and AI technologies are implemented in the RIC, RICAPP and NRTRIC projects to push the traffic steering e2e use case forward, which makes it a more intelligent RAN. The newly created SMO project is also worth special mention for the quick momentum that it has gained in contributing to O-RAN automation and management within just 3 months.”

https://www.o-ran.org/software



