NYSE to delist Chinese telecom operators

The New York Stock Exchange will begin delisting procedures for China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Telecom Corporation Limited. The move will effect the American Depository Shares of the three operators.

The NYSE said it is taking the action in compliance with President Trump's Executive Order 13959, which was issued on November 12,2020 and which targets Chinese companies with ties to the PRC's military and which are seeking investments through public listings on U.S. financial exchanges.

