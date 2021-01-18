NTIA publishes "National Strategy to Secure 5G Implementation Plan"

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) published its National Strategy to Secure 5G Implementation Plan for how the United States should lead global development, deployment, and management of secure and reliable 5G infrastructure.

The 40-page plan, which will be managed by the National Security Council and the National Economic Council, supported by NTIA, has the following key elements:

Line of Effort One - Facilitate Domestic 5G Rollout

Line of Effort Two - Assess Risks to and Identify Core Security Principles of 5G Infrastructure

Line of Effort Three - Address Risks to United States Economic and National Security during Development and Deployment of 5G Infrastructure Worldwide

Line of Effort Four - Promote Responsible Global Development and Deployment of 5G

https://www.ntia.gov/5g-implementation-plan