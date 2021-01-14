Nokia selected for U.S 5G Cybersecurity Project

Nokia has been selected as a technology provider for the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) 5G Cybersecurity Project. Nokia will provide software, 5G RAN and core solutions, and IP-Backhaul, as well as innovations from Nokia Bell Labs.

The 5G Cybersecurity Project will identify a number of 5G use cases and demonstrate how the components of the 5G architecture can provide security capabilities to mitigate identified risks and meet industry sectors’ compliance requirements. The scope of this project is to leverage the 5G standardized security features which are defined in 3GPP standards to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities built into network equipment and end user devices.





Kevin Stine, Chief of the Applied Cybersecurity Division at NIST, said: “5G will touch every aspect of our lives and security must be integrated up front rather than an add-on element of 5G networks. We’re looking forward to working with our project collaborators such as Nokia to show 5G’s advanced standards based security features as well an architecture that leverages foundational security capabilities available in cloud technologies.”

Raghav Sahgal, President, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “Previous cellular technology generations have been industry-led whereas 5G development must evolve in collaboration with governments to ensure availability and access of secure trusted networks. The 5G Cybersecurity Project fills this role with a cross-section of government and industry collaborators on board. At Nokia, we embed security into every solution that we ship, and we are committed to enabling the secure shift to the cloud by working with government agencies and the industry to advance cybersecurity for 5G use cases that leverage both open and commercial components.”







