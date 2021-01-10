Nikhef and SURF activate 400G between Amsterdam and CERN

Nikhef and SURF activated their first 400G connection between Amsterdam and CERN in Switzerland, a distance of 1650 kilometres. This connection builds on the successful pilot project in the Randstad conurbation in 2020.

CERN plans to bring back the LHC particle accelerator slowly over the course of 2021, reaching full production status by 2022. The data generated by the LHC will then be distributed worldwide via Nikhef.

https://www.surf.nl/en/news/new-400-gbit-dataline-tested-for-future-cern-link